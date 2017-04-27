NFL Rumors: Seahawks’ Richard Sherman Wants To Play For Rival Patriots

If Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is traded prior to the 2017 season, it almost certainly would come this weekend before or during the NFL draft.

Recent reports have indicted it’s unlikely Sherman will be moved, but that might not be by the All-Pro cornerback’s choice.

“He wants to be a New England Patriot,” CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran said Wednesday on “Boston Sports Tonight.” “My understanding is he wants to be a New England Patriot.”

Curran reported earlier this month that the Patriots aren’t interested in Sherman, however.

To acquire Sherman, the Patriots likely would have to give up at least a first- or second-round pick. The Patriots don’t have either in 2017, but they do have first- and second-round picks in 2018 if Seattle would accept future selections.

The Patriots could deal a player for Sherman. Malcolm Butler is under contract and could be moved, though he’s not as tall as Seattle typically likes its cornerbacks. The Patriots also could deal a surprise player if they even are interested in Sherman.

The Patriots already might have the best secondary in the NFL with Butler, Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe at cornerback and Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon at safety. Adding Sherman into the mix would solidify their standing as the league’s premier defensive back corps.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images