NFL Rumors: Titans Received Trade Offers For No. 5 Draft Pick, Considering Move

The Tennessee Titans are one of three teams to have two first-round picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, but that might not be the case for much longer.

The Titans own the No. 5 pick, which was acquired last year from the Los Angeles Rams in the Jared Goff trade, as well as their own pick at No. 18. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Tennessee has offers for the fifth overall pick.

Sounds like Titans are at it again. Already have received offers for fifth overall pick and are contemplating trade, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2017

The Titans finished tied for first place in the AFC South division in 2016 but missed out on the playoffs because of a tiebreaker. They have a talented young team, and the ability to improve at multiple positions by stockpiling picks from trading the No. 5 pick certainly is enticing.

One of Tennessee’s most glaring needs is at wide receiver, and they might be able to take the first one at No. 18. Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis said Wednesday that Titans star Marcus Mariota is his favorite quarterback, and he’d be a great fit for the Titans offense.

The Titans could add a bunch of picks by trading No. 5 and still fill a huge need at No. 18. That’s a situation the Titans should at least consider.

