NFL Rumors: Tony Romo Going To CBS, Will Replace Phil Simms As Top Analyst

We now know where Tony Romo will land for the 2017 NFL season, and it’s in the TV booth and not the football field.

Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday morning, citing sources, that Romo will replace Phil Simms as the lead NFL color analyst for CBS during the 2017 season.

According to the report, the two sides haven’t hammered out the details and nothing has been signed, but the two sides do have an agreement. Romo will work alongside the network’s top play-by-play man Jim Nantz. An official announcement is expected at some point Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Interestingly, Romo going to CBS likely means he’ll do a lot of AFC games despite spending his entire career in the NFC with the Cowboys. That means he’ll have plenty of New England Patriots games on his plate, but it also means he’ll likely do a few games featuring the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, two teams who reportedly had interest in trading for Romo. If the former quarterback ultimately decides he wants to play — and he could have a few suitors — it will be interesting to see how that dynamic plays out.

