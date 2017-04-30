NHL Draft Order Thrown Into Chaos With Wild Lottery; Sorry, Avalanche

Share this:

Boston Celtics fans better hope the NBA draft lottery isn’t anything like the one the NHL had Saturday night.

The Colorado Avalanche, who had the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, fell all the way to the No. 4 spot after the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars all jumped into the top three.

The Devils turned the fifth-best odds into the No. 1 overall pick, while the Flyers and Stars rounded out the top three, respectively,

