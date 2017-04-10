NHL Playoffs TV Schedule 2017: Dates, Times For Every First-Round Series

Share this:

It’s the best time of the year for hockey fans because the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs begin Wednesday, April 12.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will attempt to become the first team since the 1998 Detroit Red Wings to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. It won’t be easy for the Pens, though, especially with No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang unable to play in the playoffs because of an injury.

A few teams ended notable playoff droughts this season. The Edmonton Oilers are back in for the first time since losing Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, and the Boston Bruins have returned for the first time since 2014.

Here’s the schedule for every first-round playoff series (all times ET). Games 4 through 7 are if necessary.

Eastern Conference

A1 Montreal Canadiens vs. W1 New York Rangers

Game 1: April 12 at Montreal, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 2: April 14 at Montreal, 7 p.m. – USA

Game 3: April 16 at New York, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 4: April 18 at New York, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 5: April 20 at Montreal (TBD)

Game 6: April 22 at New York (TBD)

Game 7: April 24 at Montreal (TBD)

A2 Ottawa Senators vs. A3 Boston Bruins

Game 1: April 12 at Ottawa, 7 p.m. – NHL Network

Game 2: April 15 at Ottawa, 3 p.m. – NBC

Game 3: April 17 at Boston, 7 p.m. – CNBC

Game 4: April 19 at Boston, 7:30 p.m. – USA

Game 5: April 21 at Ottawa (TBD)

Game 6: April 23 at Boston (TBD)

Game 7: April 26 at Ottawa (TBD)

M1 Washington Capitals* vs. W2 Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: April 13 at Washington, 7 p.m. – USA

Game 2: April 15 at Washington, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: April 17 at Toronto, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 4: April 19 at Toronto, 7 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 5: April 21 at Washington (TBD)

Game 6: April 23 at Toronto (TBD)

Game 7: April 25 at Washington (TBD)

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: April 12 at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., USA

Game 2: April 14 at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. – NHL Network

Game 3: April 16 at Columbus, 6 p.m. – CNBC

Game 4: April 18 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. – CNBC

Game 5: April 20 at Pittsburgh (TBD)

Game 6: April 23 at Columbus (TBD)

Game 7: April 25 at Pittsburgh (TBD)

Western Conference

C1 Chicago Blackhawks* vs. W2 Nashville Predators

Game 1: April 13 at Chicago, 8 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 2: April 15 at Chicago, 8 p.m. – NBC

Game 3: April 17 at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. – CNBC

Game 4: April 20 at Nashville (TBD)

Game 5: April 22 at Chicago (TBD)

Game 6: April 24 at Nashville (TBD)

Game 7: April 26 at Chicago (TBD)

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

Game 1: April 12 at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 2: April 14 at Minnesota, 8 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: April 16 at St. Louis, 3 p.m. – NBC

Game 4: April 19 at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 5: April 22 at Minnesota (TBD)

Game 6: April 24 at St. Louis (TBD)

Game 7: April 26 at Minnesota (TBD)

P1 Anaheim Ducks vs. W1 Calgary Flames

Game 1: April 13 at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 2: April 15 at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: April 17 at Calgary, 8 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 4: April 19 at Calgary, 8 p.m. – USA

Game 5: April 21 at Anaheim (TBD)

Game 6: April 23 at Calgary (TBD)

Game 7: April 25 at Anaheim (TBD)

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 San Jose Sharks

Game 1: April 12 at Edmonton, 10 p.m. – USA

Game 2: April 14 at Edmonton, 10:30 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 3: April 16 at San Jose, 10 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 4: April 18 at San Jose, 10 p.m. – NBCSN

Game 5: April 20 at Edmonton (TBD)

Game 6: April 22 at San Jose (TBD)

Game 7: April 24 at Edmonton (TBD)

*Denotes top record in respective conference

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images