Nick Bonino’s Third-Period Goal Lifts Penguins Over Capitals In Game 1

The Pittsburgh Penguins drew first blood in their second-round NHL playoff series against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night at the Verizon Center.

Washington erased a two-goal deficit to tie the game with under 12 minutes to play in regulation. But Penguins center Nick Bonino scored on a breakout goal at the 12:36 mark in the third period to give the Penguins the Game 1 victory in the best-of-seven series.

In need of a goal and @NickBonino delivers again. Six career game winners in the playoffs. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qORqERfJse — NHL (@NHL) April 28, 2017

Sidney Crosby scored two goals in the opening 64 seconds of the second period but it almost wasn’t enough, as goals from Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game before Bonino rescued Pittsburgh.

The Penguins and Capitals met last year during the Stanley Cup playoffs when the Penguins bounced Washington en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

The two teams will play Game 2 on Saturday night.

