Nike, Adidas, Under Armour Pass On Lonzo Ball Due To LaVar Ball’s Demands

Share this:

Tweet







Not only is LaVar Ball not getting that $1 billion deal for his three sons, but he’s not getting any deal at all for his oldest, Lonzo Ball.

Lonzo Ball declared for the draft after UCLA lost to Kentucky in the Sweet 16 of this year’s NCAA Tournament, and the point guard is expected to be selected within the top three. But because of his father’s demands, Nike, Adidas and Under Armour all have decided not to endorse Ball, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Friday.

Rovell confirmed the news with LaVar Ball, who’s been asking the companies to license his Big Baller Brands in any potential deal and has been showing them a prototype of what he wants Lonzo Ball’s first shoe to be.

“We’ve said from the beginning, we aren’t looking for an endorsement deal,” LaVar Ball said. “We’re looking for co-branding, a true partner. But they’re not ready for that because they’re not used to that model. But hey, the taxi industry wasn’t ready for Uber, either.”

Yes, LaVar Ball did compare Big Baller Brands to a company that brought in $20 billion in revenue last year. It doesn’t sound as though Ball is ready to change his mind, either, as he seems to think every athlete having their own brand is the future of endorsements.

“Just imagine how rich Tiger (Woods), Kobe (Bryant), Serena (Williams), (Michael) Jordan and LeBron (James) would have been if they dared to do their own thing,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “No one owned their own brand before they turned pro. We do, and I have three sons, so it’s that much more valuable.”

Though many have wondered how LaVar Ball’s over-the-top personality might affect his sons’ careers, this is the first time one of them has lost out on money because of him. Ball told Rovell he’s planning to reach out to Chinese brands, including Peak, Li-Ning and Anta.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images