Nintendo Discontinues NES Classic Edition Five Months After Its Release

Looks like its time for some people to wipe the dust off their original Nintendo Entertainment Systems.

That’s because the consoles modern version, the NES Classic Edition, soon will be discontinued, IGN reported Thursday. The last shipments of the console, which features 30 retro games and was released Nov. 10, 2016, will be sent to retailers throughout April.

The system has been famously difficult for fans to obtain, as units routinely sell out shortly after becoming available.

“We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize,” a Nintendo representative told IGN. “We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product.”

Apparently, the NES Classic was never going to be given the support of the original.

“NES Classic Edition wasn’t intended to be an ongoing, long-term product,” a Nintendo representative told IGn. “However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans.”

While the system is being discontinued in North America, Nintendo reportedly wouldn’t confirm if the same would be true worldwide.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo