Noah Syndergaard Steals Phillie Phanatic’s ATV During Pregame Stretches

Share this:

Tweet







New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard has a history with giving mascots a hard time.

That continued Monday night before the Mets took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillie Phanatic was driving around in his ATV prior to the game, and Syndergaard wanted to take it for a spin.

Teammate Curtis Granderson distracted the Phanatic with a little pregame dancing, while Syndergaard stole the ATV and took it for a joyride in the outfield.

Just your casual pregame joyride…atmlb.com/2okTEgw pic.twitter.com/pjwDmIxNXh — New York Mets (@Mets) April 10, 2017

The Phanatic shouldn’t be too upset though, as he’s not the only mascot Syndergaard has a beef with.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images