North Carolina Vs. Gonzaga Live: Score, Highlights Of National Championship Game

North Carolina and Gonzaga will battle for the Division I college basketball national championship on Monday night as the 2017 NCAA Tournament concludes at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The No. 1 seed Tar Heels defeated Texas Southern, Arkansas, Butler and Kentucky to win the South Region, and then defeated Oregon in the Final Four to reach the national title game. The No. 1 seed Bulldogs beat South Dakota State, Northwestern, West Virginia and Xavier to win the West Region, and then defeated South Carolina in the Final Four.

Gonzaga is aiming for its first national title in school history, while North Carolina is eying its sixth overall and first since 2009. UNC also is hoping to become the first team to win a national championship one year after losing in the national title game since Kentucky in 1998.

Keep it right here for live score updates, highlights and analysis with our UNC vs. Gonzaga live blog.

First half, 18:52, 2-0 UNC: Theo Pinson throws down a two-handed dunk on the fast break to open the scoring.

First half, 20:00, 0-0: We’re underway! UNC controls the tip.

9:17 p.m.: The starting lineups for both teams.

UNC

G: Joel Berry II

G: Theo Pinson

F: Justin Jackson

F: Kennedy Meeks

F: Isaiah Hicks

Gonzaga

G: Jordan Matthews

G: Nigel Williams-Goss

G: Josh Perkins

F: Jonathan Williams

C: Przemek Karnowski

9:11 p.m.: Quick injury update from Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

9 p.m.: Just a reminder, tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

8:40 p.m. ET: The Tar Heels look ready to go.

