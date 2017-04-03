North Carolina Vs. Gonzaga Live Stream: Watch National Championship Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Gonzaga aims for its first Division I college basketball national championship Monday night when it takes on North Carolina in the finale of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

It’s been an exciting March Madness, and we have a fantastic final game between No. 1 seeds.

The Bulldogs are making their first national title game appearance, while the Tar Heels are playing in their 11th. UNC is 5-5 with the national title at stake.

Here’s how to watch the national championship game online.

When: Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: March Madness Live

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images