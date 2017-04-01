North Carolina Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch Final Four Game Online

Share this:

The No.1 seed North Carolina Tar Heels are making their 20th appearance at the Final Four on Saturday and will look to get back to the national championship game for the second straight year.

Standing in their way are the No.3 seed Oregon Ducks who are making their first appearance in the national semifinals since 1939.

The Ducks dispatched of No.1 seed Kansas to reach the Final Four, but they will have their hands full with Justin Jackson, Joel Berry II and the rest of the Tar Heels.

Here’s how you can watch North Carolina vs. Oregon online.

When: Saturday, April 1, at 8:49 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images