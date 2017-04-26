Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

The Edmonton Oilers’ dream season continues Wednesday with Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

The Oilers had missed 10 straight postseasons heading into this season, but they made sure that number didn’t reach 11 thanks to Connor McDavid and Co., who toppled the San Jose Sharks in the opening round. The Ducks, meanwhile, swept the Calgary Flames in their first-round series.

Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Wednesday, April 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images