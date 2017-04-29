Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







If Friday’s Game 2 between the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks is anything like the opening contest of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, all you’ll need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

The Oilers and Ducks combined for six third-period goals, as Edmonton stole home-ice advantage with a 5-3 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. Another loss at Honda Center might be the beginning of the end for Anaheim.

Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Friday, April 28, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images