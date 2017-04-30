Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks are in a bad spot in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks lost the first two games of the series at home, forcing an almost must-win Game 3 in Edmonton on Sunday night. But Anaheim has a veteran team with championship experience, and it should come out with tons of energy and desperation early in Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images