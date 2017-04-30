NHL

Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

by on Sun, Apr 30, 2017 at 5:45PM
The Anaheim Ducks are in a bad spot in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ducks lost the first two games of the series at home, forcing an almost must-win Game 3 in Edmonton on Sunday night. But Anaheim has a veteran team with championship experience, and it should come out with tons of energy and desperation early in Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

