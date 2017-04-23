Oilers Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The San Jose Sharks went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last year before losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This year, however, the defending Western Conference champions are facing first-round elimination Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

The young Oilers bounced back from a 7-0 thumping in Game 4 with a 4-3 win on home ice in Game 5.

Connor McDavid, the NHL’s regular-season leading scorer, has just three points in the series, but the Oilers still are one game away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

Here’s how you can watch Sharks vs. Oilers online.

When: Saturday, April 22, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images