One Of The First Alfa Romeo Giulias In U.S. Totaled By ‘Biohazard’ Damage

Plenty of American car enthusiasts would do anything to get their hands on the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia, but one of the lucky few who did apparently didn’t hang onto it for long.

A 2017 Giulia that’s likely one of the first to turn a wheel on U.S. soil, is listed on Copart, an online insurance auction site, though it no longer looks like an Alfa.

The site doesn’t give specific details on how exactly the nearly $80,000 Italian sedan was totaled, but has the primary damage listed as rollover, and the secondary damage listed as biohazard/chemical.

Considering other auction sites have recently used the “secondary damage” section of their listings more for their own amusement than to inform customers, we doubt this Giulia actually slammed into a chemical plant. That said, it probably really was in a rollover, so we’re pretty impressed with how well it held up.

Yes, the only thing distinguishing this red hunk of metal from a crumpled up Coke can is the Alfa Romeo badge on what remains of the trunk. But judging by the wreckage, the driver might have walked away with only minor injuries thanks to the strength of the car’s pillars.

Interestingly, even though there seemingly aren’t many salvageable parts, bidding for the Giulia reached $1,250 as of 3:35 p.m. ET Sunday.

H/t Jalopnik

All photos via Copart