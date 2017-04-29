Orangutan Announced Colts’ Draft Picks, And Mike Mayock Wasn’t Pleased

Share this:

For as much as we’re all invested in the first two nights of the NFL draft, it’s OK to admit your interest lessens a bit for the late rounds on Day 3.

Just ask Chad Kelly.

So, some NFL teams decided to have a little fun Saturday, including the Indianapolis Colts, who had an orangutan announce their picks live from the Indianapolis Zoo.

While the Internet loved seeing Rocky use the touch screen, NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock had a much different opinion.

#RockyForMVP.

