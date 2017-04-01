Oregon Vs. North Carolina Live: NCAA Tournament Final Four Game Score, Highlights

Share this:

It all comes down to this.

After a wild and wacky first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament, we’re down to the Final Four, which tips off Saturday night with a matchup between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and seventh-seeded South Carolina at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

But, with all due respect to those teams, the main even isn’t until 8:49 p.m. ET. That’s when No. 1 seed North Carolina will continue its quest to avenge last season’s unforgettable loss to Villanova in the title game with a matchup against third-seeded Oregon.

Both the Ducks and Tar Heels have faced challenging roads to the Final Four, as Oregon beat Kansas, Michigan, Rhode Island and Iona in the Midwest Region, while UNC topped Kentucky, Butler, Arkansas and Texas Southern in the South Region.

So sit back, relax and enjoy what should be some amazing college basketball. Oh, and make sure you keep it right here throughout the big game for live updates, highlights and analysis.

