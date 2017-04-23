Orioles’ Jayson Aquino To Make First MLB Start Saturday Vs. Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Saturday night will be a milestone for Jayson Aquino.

The Baltimore Orioles’ left-hander will be making his first Major League Baseball start against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox will hope they can fix their offensive struggles against an inexperienced pitcher, who will try to lead the Orioles to their fourth consecutive victory.

To hear Jim Rice and Steve Lyons break down Boston’s approach to Aquino, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images