Ottawa Newspaper Is Bummed That Bruins Beat Senators In Game 1

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins took Game 1 of their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The B’s trailed by a goal after two periods but third-period goals by Frank Vatrano and Brad Marchand gave the Bruins the crucial 1-0 series lead.

Ottawa looked to be in a good spot after two periods as the Bruins didn’t record a shot on goal during the second frame. So, the Bruins’ comeback obviously was a shot to the psyche of the Senators who hadn’t dropped a game to Boston during the regular season.

And that feeling was evident by Thursday’s cover of the Ottawa Sun.

The Bruins will look to further demoralize the Senators in Game 2 on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images