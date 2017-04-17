Pacers Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Indiana Pacers nearly walked out of Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday with a 1-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Instead, the defending NBA champions held on and narrowly edged the Pacers in a 109-108 Game 1 victory.

The two teams will battle it out in Cleveland again Monday night, with Paul George and Co. hoping to bring an evened series back to Indiana.

Here’s how you can watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers online.

When: Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images