Pacers Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

The defending champions will open the 2017 NBA Playoffs against a Central Division foe.
The Indiana Pacers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Game one of their first-round series. Indiana ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak and the accompanying confidence. Now the Pacers face the last team to beat them: the faltering Cavs.
Here’s how to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers online.
When: Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
