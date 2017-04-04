Back Injury Might Keep Pascal Wehrlein Out Until F1 Russian Grand Prix

Share this:

After pulling out of the Australian Grand Prix, It appears Pascal Wehrlein still isn’t quite ready to make his Formula One debut for Sauber.

The 22-year-old German revealed Monday that he’ll miss Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, with Antonio Giovinazzi set to fill in, according to ESPN. Wehrlein sited a lack of race fitness, as he continues to recover from a back injury suffered during a Race of Champions even in January.

Pascal Wehrlein and his passenger walked away from a big crash at #ROCMiami. https://t.co/x1mXvlxydi — Race Of Champions (@RaceOfChampions) January 21, 2017

With the Bahrain Grand Prix looming just one week after Sunday’s race in Shangai, Wehrlein admitted it might be a while before he gets back in the C36.

“For me, the most important (thing) is that I can train intensively to ensure a 100 percent performance from my side as soon as possible,” Wehrlein said Monday, via ESPN. “I will then be well-prepared for my first complete Grand Prix weekend for the Sauber F1 Team. Hopefully this can be in Bahrain but, if not, then we will take the time it needs until Russia to make sure I am completely ready.”

Personally, we just hope Wehrlein’s situation doesn’t discourage F1 teams from permitting their drivers to participate in non-F1 events, such as Race of Champions.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas