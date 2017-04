Share this:

BOSTON — The Bruins forced overtime Sunday in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators thanks to a Patrice Bergeron goal at 1:57 of the third period.

Bergeron buried a rebound that came off a shot from linemate Brad Marchand.

Game 6 at TD Garden is the fourth contest of this series to go to overtime. The Senators are 2-1 in these games.

