Patriots 2017 Schedule Tracker: Live Updates Ahead Of Thursday Night Release

The New England Patriots’ 2017 regular-season schedule will be unveiled Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Several of the Patriots’ dates already have leaked ahead of the official announcement, however, and New England’s 2017 opponents have been known for weeks.

Here is a running list of games that have been reported thus far:

* = Sunday night

** = Monday night

*** = Thursday night

Week 1: vs. Kansas City Chiefs*** (via ESPN.com and others)

The Patriots will open the season — and raise their Super Bowl LI banner — Thursday, Sept. 7, in a rematch of the 2015 divisional round.

Week 2: at New Orleans Saints (via The Advocate)

Brandin Cooks meets his old team just two games into the season. And who knows, Malcolm Butler might be a Saint by this point.

Week 3: TBA

Week 4: TBA

Week 5: TBA

Week 6: TBA

Week 7: vs. Atlanta Falcons* (via Boston Herald)

Patriots fans will need to wait nearly half the season to see the much-anticipated Super Bowl LI rematch, which will come on “Sunday Night Football.”

Week 8: TBA

Week 9: TBA

Week 10: TBA

Week 11: vs. Oakland Raiders* (at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City)

The official date for the Patriots’ battle with the Raiders south of the border was leaked earlier this week. This will be another Sunday night game.

Week 12: TBA

Week 13: TBA

Week 14: TBA

Week 15: TBA

Week 16: TBA

Week 17: vs. New York Jets (via NJ Advance Media)

The Patriots will close out the regular season at home against the Jets, breaking a streak of two consecutive Week 17s in Miami.

HOME OPPONENTS: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers

ROAD OPPONENTS: Bills, Jets, Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders (in Mexico), Denver Broncos

