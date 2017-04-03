Patriots Announce Schedule Offseason Workout Schedule, Begin OTAs May 22

The New England Patriots on Monday released their offseason workout schedule, including dates for organized team activities and mandatory mini-camp.
The Super Bowl LI champions will reconvene at Gillette Stadium on Monday, April 17 — coincidentally, Patriots Day — for Day 1 of their offseason conditioning program. Organized team activities begin more than a month later, on May 22, followed by a three-day mandatory mini-camp in early June.
Here are the full schedules for OTAs and mini-camp:
May OTA Dates
Monday, May 22
Tuesday, May 23
Thursday, May 25
Wednesday, May 31
June OTA Dates
Thursday, June 1
Monday, June 12
Tuesday, June 13
Thursday, June 15
June Mini-Camp Dates
Tuesday, June 6
Wednesday, June 7
Thursday, June 8
The Patriots have yet to release a schedule for training camp, which last year began July 28.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
