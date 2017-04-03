Patriots Announce Schedule Offseason Workout Schedule, Begin OTAs May 22

Share this:

The New England Patriots on Monday released their offseason workout schedule, including dates for organized team activities and mandatory mini-camp.

The Super Bowl LI champions will reconvene at Gillette Stadium on Monday, April 17 — coincidentally, Patriots Day — for Day 1 of their offseason conditioning program. Organized team activities begin more than a month later, on May 22, followed by a three-day mandatory mini-camp in early June.

Here are the full schedules for OTAs and mini-camp:

May OTA Dates

Monday, May 22

Tuesday, May 23

Thursday, May 25

Wednesday, May 31

June OTA Dates

Thursday, June 1

Monday, June 12

Tuesday, June 13

Thursday, June 15

June Mini-Camp Dates

Tuesday, June 6

Wednesday, June 7

Thursday, June 8

The Patriots have yet to release a schedule for training camp, which last year began July 28.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images