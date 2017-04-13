Patriots Are Most Likely To Draft These Offensive Linemen With 2017 Picks

Share this:

Finding an offensive tackle in the range where the New England Patriots typically select in the NFL Draft is not an easy feat.

The NFL’s best offensive tackles typically are selected in the first round of the draft, and many come off the board as early as the first 10 picks.

The Patriots head into this season needing a swing tackle who could potentially one day take over for Nate Solder at left tackle. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them select a moldable athlete at the position to sit for a season behind Solder, Marcus Cannon and backup Cameron Fleming.

Here are tackles and interior linemen the Patriots could select with each of their seven draft picks, plus a first-round option if they were to trade up.

Round 3, 72nd Overall Pick

OT Antonio Garcia, Troy: Garcia ran a 5.15-second 40-yard dash with a 7.70-second three-cone drill at 6-foot-6, 302 pounds. He didn’t allow a single sack in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus’ Draft Edge.

C Ethan Pocic, LSU: Pocic is the best center in a weak class. He’s bigger than a traditional center at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. He didn’t let up a sack all season, per PFF.

Round 3, 96th Overall Pick

OT Will Holden, Vanderbilt: Holden didn’t light the track on fire with his 5.47-second 40-yard dash, but he ran a 7.71-second three-cone and 4.72-second short shuttle at 6-foot-7, 311 pounds. He’s a better run blocker than pass protector, per PFF. He doesn’t have a great name for an offensive tackle who could potentially struggle as a pass blocker.

OG Nico Siragusa: He’s not related to Tony, if you were wondering. He allowed just one sack in 2016, per PFF, and impressed at the combine, running a 7.71-second three-cone and 4.56-second short shuttle.

Round 4, 131st Overall Pick

OT Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell: Davenport, like Holden, impressed with his 7.57-second three-cone and 4.69-second short shuttle. He has massive 36.5-inch long arms.

C Kyle Fuller: Fuller is another center who could fit the Patriots’ typical testing profile. He ran a 7.71-second three-cone at 6-foot-5, 307 pounds. He let up just seven pressures all season, per PFF.

Round 5, 163rd Overall Pick

OT Conor McDermott, UCLA: McDermott has the size, length and movement skills the Patriots usually value in an offensive tackle. He let up just two sacks in 2016, per PFF.

OG Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M: Eluemunor is a tremendous athlete, given his 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame. He ran a 5.22-second 40-yard dash with a 7.74-second three-cone. He played tackle in college but projects as a guard in the NFL.

Round 5, 183rd Overall Pick

OT Sam Tevi, Utah: Tevi is another solid athlete at offensive tackle with prototypical size at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds. He also only let up two sacks in 2016, per PFF.

OG Aviante Collins, TCU: Collins ran a ridiculous 4.81-second 40-yard dash at 295 pounds at the combine. He also played tackle in college.

Round 6, 200th Overall Pick

OT Storm Norton, Toledo: Norton wasn’t an NFL Scouting Combine invitee, but he ran a 7.40-second three-cone and 4.64-second short shuttle at his pro day. He has excellent length at 6-foot-7, 307 pounds with arms over 35 inches long. He let up one sack in 2016.

OG Corey Levin, Chattanooga: Levin is a small-school guy with a 7.55-second three-cone that presumes he does well on pull blocks.

Round 7, 239th Overall Pick

OT Max Rich, Harvard: Rich, who’s 6-foot-7, 311 pounds, is the most athletic tackle in this class. He ran a 5.12-second 40-yard dash with a 7.18-second three-cone and 4.51-second short shuttle. He’s also probably the smartest, since he went to Harvard and all.

OG Kofi Amichia, South Florida: Amichia is another player who wasn’t invited to the combine. He ran a sub-5-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. He played tackle in college and let up just two sacks in 2016, per PFF. At under 6-foot-4, he doesn’t have the length to play tackle in the NFL.

Undrafted Free Agent

OT Cole Croston, Iowa: Croston is more of a project after letting up six sacks and 18 total pressures in 246 pass-blocking snaps in 2016, per PFF. He ran a blazing 1.67-second 10-yard split and 7.38-second three-cone.



C Chase Roullier, Wyoming: Roullier certainly doesn’t have track speed. He ran a 5.42-second 40-yard dash. But he does have great agility at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds. He ran a 7.60-second three-cone and 4.47-second short shuttle. He didn’t allow a sack in 2016, per PFF. He’s a big favorite of PFF.

Potential First-Round Pick

OT Taylor Moton, Western Michigan: Moton checks every box the Patriots look for from a measurable and testing standpoint outside of his 23 bench-press reps. He didn’t allow a sack in 2016, per PFF.

OG Dan Feeney, Indiana: Feeney checks every single box for a Patriots interior offensive lineman. He also only let up one sack in 2016.

Here’s how the top offensive tackle and interior offensive line prospects fit the Patriots’ typical testing standards.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images