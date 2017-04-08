Patriots’ Chris Hogan Inks 1-Day Contract With NLL’s Black Wolves

Share this:

Did you know Chris Hogan used to play lacrosse?

We’re guessing you do, as the anecdote frequently was mentioned throughout the New England Patriots’ 2016-17 campaign.

The Pats wideout played collegiate lacrosse for three seasons at Penn State before transferring to Monmouth, where he’d trade his lacrosse stick for football pads.

The transition to football ended up working out pretty well for Hogan, as he recently became a Super Bowl champion as a result of New England’s thrilling victory in Super Bowl LI.

Hogan evidently still has the itch for lacrosse, though, as he officially returned to the sport Friday.

Well, kind of.

Hogan inked a one-day contract with the National Lacrosse League’s New England Black Wolves and will serve as honorary captain for the team’s Friday night matchup against the Georgia Swarm.

Thank you to the @neblackwolves for making me an honorary captain tonight! #NEBlackWolves #PatsNation @todays_business @todaysathletes @thompsonbrotherslacrosse @thrilla96 A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Here are some other photos from Hogan’s honorary signing day.

The John Hancock seals the deal. #HonoraryBlackWolf 📜🖋🐺 pic.twitter.com/VQjZaCCr0m — NE Black Wolves (@NEBlackWolves) April 7, 2017

While this certainly is a cool moment, we have a feeling New England fans enjoy Hogan more in a Patriots uniform.

