Patriots Draft Pick Deatrich Wise Sees Himself In Ex-Pats Star Chandler Jones

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots added a Chandler Jones-esque player Saturday when they drafted Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise. Just ask him.

At 6-foot-5, 274 pounds, Wise is a tad heavier than Jones was when he entered the NFL in 2012, but otherwise, the pass rushers have startlingly similar physical profiles. It’s no surprise, then, that Wise, whom the Patriots selected in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, said he’s modeled his game after the former Patriots star.

Just take a look at Wise’s and Jones’ measurables from their respective NFL Scouting Combines:

Deatrich Wise

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 274 pounds

Arm length: 35 5/8 inches

Hand size: 10 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.92 seconds

Bench press: 22 reps

Vertical jump: 33 inches

Broad jump: 125 inches

3-cone drill: 7.07 seconds

Chandler Jones (in 2012)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 266 pounds

Arm length: 35 1/2 inches

Hand size: 9 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.87 seconds

Bench press: 22 reps

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Broad jump: 120 inches

3-cone drill: 7.07 seconds

NFL prospect evaluation site MockDraftable listed — you guessed it — Jones as Wise’s closest pro comparison.

Wise, who will rejoin former Arkansas teammate Trey Flowers in New England’s defensive front seven, has heard the Jones comps before.

“I’ve watched him a few times,” he said in his introductory conference call with New England reporters. “I was also compared to him by a few people. Similar body style, similar play style. We have long arms, we’re real good with our first step. Great turn around the edge, rushing the passer. He’s a relentless, aggressive player, and I model my game similar to his.”

Jones, a first-round of the Patriots in 2012, played his first four pro seasons in New England, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2015. He was traded to Arizona last offseason and signed a five-year contract extension with the Cardinals in March.

In 50 games at Arkansas, Wise tallied 112 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was the second defensive end drafted by the Patriots, following Youngstown State’s Derek Rivers (83rd overall).

Thumbnail photo via Crystal LoGiudice/USA TODAY Sports Images