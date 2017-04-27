Jimmy Garoppolo Has ‘No Nerves’ About Patriots Possibly Trading Him On Draft Night

Share this:

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a subject of trade rumors for quite some time.

After showing promising signs in New England’s first two games last season, many believed the Patriots would cash in and deal their backup quarterback for a hefty return.

The chatter has died down since, though, as multiple reports have surfaced saying New England plans to hang on to Jimmy G for at least the upcoming season. And it appears Garoppolo isn’t too worried about a possible trade either.

The signal-caller was sitting courtside for Wednesday night’s Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, and was asked about a possible draft-night trade. In typical Patriot fashion, Garoppolo brushed off the idea and insisted all of his focus is on training for the upcoming campaign.

“No nerves,” Garoppolo told CSNNE. “I’m just trying to enjoy the game with the guys tonight. It’s a special thing coming out here.

“To be honest, I really didn’t think about it,” he said. “I was just enjoying the offseason. Working out. Grinding it out with the guys out in California. Now we’re back at it with the team.”

As it stands, it seems like both Garoppolo and the Patriots will be relaxing Thursday for the first night of the draft. New England is not scheduled to pick in the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images