Patriots Make Several Transactions A Week Ahead Of 2017 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are back in the news with more offseason transactions happening Tuesday.

Patriots restricted free-agent CB Malcolm Butler reportedly has signed his first-round tender, opening the possibility of a trade. The Patriots also have signed Buffalo Bills RFA running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet and wide receiver Danny Amendola has agreed to restructure his contract to stay with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo from Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images