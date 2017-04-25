Patriots Mock Draft: Future Starting Cornerback Selected With First Pick

Share this:

The New England Patriots are in a unique position as they enter the 2017 NFL Draft because they only really have one need.

The Patriots need to bring on at least one more pass rusher to fill out their defense. Outside of defensive end, they’re set at all other positions. They could improve their depth at tight end, offensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback and safety, but bringing on players at those positions are not dire.

So, what will the Patriots do in this year’s draft? Probably take the best players available without worrying about position. That’s what we have them doing in what could be our final Patriots mock draft of the season. That is unless they trade Malcolm Butler or Jimmy Garoppolo for a high pick, which is looking less likely by the day.

Round 3, 72nd Overall Pick: CB Sidney Jones, Washington

This is the type of pick you can make when you have the most loaded roster in the NFL. And it makes almost too much sense. Malcolm Butler is under contract for one more season, and Jones likely will miss 2017 after tearing his Achilles at Washington’s pro day. He would be ready to step up as a high-quality starter when Butler is gone.

His teammates also love him.

“He’s going to come back better than ever,” Washington defensive tackle Elijah Qualls told NESN.com. “He’s going to make a full recovery. He’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder because a lot of people are knocking him just because of that. Dude’s the best DB in this draft, and I’m not even being biased. He’s the most well-rounded DB in this draft and will end up being one of the best if not the best. People are kind of looking down on him just because he got hurt. It’s not like it was a blown ACL or anything like that. He’s gonna make a full recovery. People who say he’s going to drop to like the third round — I mean what, just because, what, at max, he can’t play his first season? He’s going to come back making an absolute impact. If I’m a team, I’m taking a chance on that.”

Round 3, 96th Overall Pick: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova

The Patriots need help at defensive end, and Kpassagnon is one of those players Bill Belichick frequently talks about who don’t grow on trees. He’s 6-foot-7, 289 pounds and broad jumps 10 feet, 8 inches. That’s crazy. Kpassagnon doesn’t grow on trees. He is a tree.

Round 4, 131st Overall Pick: OT Conor McDermott, UCLA

McDermott is long, athletic and ranked well in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking metric. He needs work as a run blocker but could work on his strength while playing behind Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon.

Round 5, 183rd Overall Pick: OLB Samson Ebukam, Eastern Washington

Ebukam is a high-effort player with elite athleticism. He’s got some Jamie Collins in him as a college edge defender who could switch to off-the-line linebacker in the pros.

Round 6, 200th Overall Pick: LB/DE Harvey Langi, BYU

The Patriots reportedly adore Langi. We’ll see if that’s true this weekend.

Round 7, 239th Overall Pick: TE/WR Billy Brown, Shepherd

Brown played wide receiver in college at 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, which is a little absurd until you consider his athleticism. He ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash with a 6.90-second three-cone. He caught 99 passes for 1,580 yards with 22 touchdowns as a senior.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images