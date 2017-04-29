Patriots NFL Draft Results: New England Nabs Two Pass Rushers, Two Tackles

Share this:

That’s a wrap on the 2017 NFL Draft.

It was a relatively light haul this year for the New England Patriots, who selected just four players — the fewest in a single draft in franchise history.

Of course, New England also used draft picks as chips to either trade for or sign wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive end Kony Ealy, running back Mike Gillislee and tight ends Dwayne Allen and James O’Shaughnessy, all of whom have at least two years of NFL experience.

The Patriots kept things simple with the selections they did use, drafting two defensive ends to fill their need for pass rushers and two developmental offensive tackles to play behind starters Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon.

Here’s the full list of the Patriots’ four draftees:

Third round, 83rd overall: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

Third round, 85th overall: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

Fourth round, 131st overall: Deatrich Wise, DE, Arkansas

Sixth round, 211th overall: Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images