Patriots Pick Tackle Antonio Garcia With 85th Selection In 2017 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots used their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to fill a need. They used their second to plan for the future.

The Patriots drafted Troy offensive tackle Antonio Garcia 85th overall Friday night after moving up from No. 96 in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

Garcia, a four-year starter for the Trojans, is a bit undersized at 6-foot-6, 302 pounds, but he possesses impressive athleticism, posting a 5.15-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap and 108-inch broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. Playing primarily on the left side, he did not allow a single sack in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots’ tackle rotation currently is set with starters Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon and third tackle Cameron Fleming all set to return. But with Solder’s contract set to expire after this season, Garcia could develop into his eventual replacement.

New England also drafted Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers with the 83rd overall selection. The Patriots are scheduled to make three additional picks Saturday, one each in the fourth (No. 131), fifth (No. 183) and seventh rounds (No. 239).

