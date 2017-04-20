Patriots Preseason Schedule Released: Dates, Times For All Four Exhibition Games

Share this:

Nine hours before the official release of the 2017 NFL schedule, the New England Patriots decided to give their fans an appetizer.

New England on Thursday officially announced the dates and times for each of its four preseason games. The opponents for those games already had been confirmed.

The Patriots will open their exhibition slate at Gillette Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 10 before hitting the road for games against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 19, and the Detroit Lions on Friday, Aug. 25. They’ll wrap up the preseason at home against the New York Giants on Aug. 31.

As we await tonight's 8pm regular season schedule release, a look at our preseason dates & times: pic.twitter.com/TvvugFjxnp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2017

The Patriots’ regular-season schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images