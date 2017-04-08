Patriots QB Tom Brady Attends Bruins-Capitals, Receives Massive Applause

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took some time off Saturday to take in the Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals matchup at TD Garden.
The five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP received a thunderous ovation from Bruins fans when he was shown on the Jumbotron.
Brady is one of several Patriots players to support the local sports teams this week. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount attended Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Garden.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP