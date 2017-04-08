Patriots QB Tom Brady Attends Bruins-Capitals, Receives Massive Applause

Share this:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took some time off Saturday to take in the Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals matchup at TD Garden.

The five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP received a thunderous ovation from Bruins fans when he was shown on the Jumbotron.

Tom Brady in the house for Bruins / Capitals #Patriots pic.twitter.com/1Lz5wzgt3O — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 8, 2017

Tom Brady is in the house and the crowd at TD Garden is losing it. pic.twitter.com/X6Hxk1XHIs — Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) April 8, 2017

Brady is one of several Patriots players to support the local sports teams this week. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount attended Wednesday night’s Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images