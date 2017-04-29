New England Patriots

NFL Rumors: Patriots Pick Up Brandin Cooks’ 2018 Contract Option

by on Sat, Apr 29, 2017 at 11:26AM
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks reportedly will be sticking around New England for two years, as expected.

The Patriots picked up Cooks’ fifth-year option, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates on Saturday. The Patriots traded first- and third-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for Cooks and a fourth-round pick, so exercising his fifth-year option was an inevitability.

The Saints selected Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd overall pick they received from the Patriots. The grabbed Florida Atlantic pass rusher Trey Hendrickson with the 103rd overall pick they got from New England.

The Patriots had to forfeit the fourth-round pick they received from New Orleans because it was higher than the fourth-round pick they had from the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots will pick 131st overall in the fourth round.

The Patriots have selected defensive end Derek Rivers and offensive tackle Antonio Garcia so far in the 2017 NFL Draft.

