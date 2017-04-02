Patriots’ Super Bowl Trophy Survives Scary Run-In With Deer In Maine

Share this:

It’s been a treacherous few weeks for Super Bowl LI artifacts.

First, we had the curious case of Tom Brady’s missing jersey, which finally was recovered after an extensive search. Now, it appears the New England Patriots’ Lombardi Trophy was in peril over the weekend.

According to Maine State Police, a car carrying the Super Bowl trophy struck a deer in Fairfield, Maine, on Friday night. Fortunately, the Patriots employee driving the car and his wife emerged from the crash unscathed — as did their precious cargo.

What a relief.

According to the Facebook post, the employee was taking the trophy to Bangor for a photo opportunity with fans at the Cross Insurance Center. The harware will be back in Boston on Monday for a presentation at the Red Sox’s Opening Day game — assuming no rogue deer divert its course on the way back.

