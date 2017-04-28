Patriots Troll Rest Of NFL With Instagram About Their ‘First-Round Pick’

The New England Patriots didn’t technically have a pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and they seem perfectly OK with that based on their Instagram.
The Patriots sent their first-round pick (No. 32) to the New Orleans Saints on March 10 in a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who you could argue was the best “pick” in the draft.
We see what you did there, Patriots.
New England was involved in multiple rumors surrounding possible Malcolm Butler and/or Jimmy Garoppolo trades that could have resulted in it moving back into the first round. But a deal never materialized.
And the Pats seems pretty happy with how it all worked out.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
