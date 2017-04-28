Patriots Troll Rest Of NFL With Instagram About Their ‘First-Round Pick’

Share this:

The New England Patriots didn’t technically have a pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and they seem perfectly OK with that based on their Instagram.

The Patriots sent their first-round pick (No. 32) to the New Orleans Saints on March 10 in a deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who you could argue was the best “pick” in the draft.

Our first round pick. #PatsDraft A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

We see what you did there, Patriots.

New England was involved in multiple rumors surrounding possible Malcolm Butler and/or Jimmy Garoppolo trades that could have resulted in it moving back into the first round. But a deal never materialized.

And the Pats seems pretty happy with how it all worked out.

