Patriots Waive Guard Tre’ Jackson, Re-Sign Tight End Matt Lengel

Share this:

Tweet







Tuesday was a very busy day for the New England Patriots.

In addition to re-signing cornerback Malcolm Butler and extending an offer sheet to restricted free-agent running back Mike Gillislee, the Patriots also made two roster moves involving less-heralded players.

New England waived guard Tre’ Jackson and signed tight end Matt Lengel, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Jackson, a Patriots fourth-round draft pick in 2015, started nine games as a rookie but did not play at all in 2016, spending the entire season on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury.

With Jackson sidelined, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason started every game at left and right guard, respectively, and Ted Karras showed promise as a rookie backup.

Lengel, an exclusive rights free agent, appeared in six games for the Patriots this season after being signed off the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad in November. He caught two passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Butler signed his first-round Patriots tender Tuesday, meaning he now is eligible to be traded. Gillislee’s former team, the Buffalo Bills, have until Monday to match the Patriots’ reported two-year, $6.4 million contract offer for the 26-year-old back.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images