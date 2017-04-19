Patriots White House Visit Live Stream: Watch Ceremony With President Trump Online

Share this:

The New England Patriots will visit the White House on Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LI championship with President Donald Trump.

Thirty-four Patriots players reportedly are expected to attend the ceremony — Trump’s first since taking office in January — but many others, including quarterback Tom Brady, have said they’ll skip it for various reasons. Trump long has supported the Patriots — particularly Brady and coach Bill Belichick — and surely will be excited to welcome the Super Bowl champs.

Watch the video player above to see the Patriots’ White House ceremony with Trump live, as NESN is in Washington, D.C., for the 2:30 p.m. ET festivities.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Network