Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett Offer Great Insight Into Celtics’ 2008 Title Team

The 2007-08 Boston Celtics, winners of 66 regular-season games and an NBA championship, are considered one of the best teams in NBA history. So, what made them tick?

Well, let’s go straight to the source.

Paul Pierce, whose NBA career officially will end after this season, recently caught up with old friend Kevin Garnett in a video for The Players’ Tribune. The two most important pieces of Boston’s “Big Three” covered all sorts of topics, but most interesting was their breakdown of the Celtics’ 2008 squad.

There’s some pretty great insight here, from KG and Pierce describing the team’s unique chemistry — “If you didn’t have a dominant personality… you couldn’t survive on this team” — to Pierce discussing the unselfish nature that allowed he, Garnett and Ray Allen click with their teammates.

Indeed, no two players are better suited to capture the essence of those Celtics teams than Pierce and Garnett, who spent six seasons together in Boston and two more as teammates on the Brooklyn Nets.

Since we’re already down memory lane, we’ll leave you with some of the best moments from that historic ’07-’08 squad.

