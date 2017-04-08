Pearl Gonzalez Already Creating A Stir Before Her Big UFC 210 Debut

Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC debut came dangerously close to being called off Friday due to a reason you probably didn’t see coming — breast implants.
It appeared as though Gonzalez’s strawweight fight against Cynthia Calvillo at Saturday’s UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y., wouldn’t happen because the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t allow fighters to have breast implants, per MMAFighting.com. But the controversy came to an end later in the day, and Gonzalez will make her much-anticipated debut after all.
So, in anticipation of her big fight, we collected some photos from her Instagram account, which you can see in full here. Otherwise, you can get to know the 6-1 strawweight fighter a little more via her social media posts below.
Happy Love Day Lovers! 😍 I hope you enjoyed this special day. Today I got the most beautiful bouquet and card. Missing my Sailor and receiving these made all of our hard work, worth it. I hope you took time to appreciate your loved ones today, because their are some of us who weren't so lucky. Most importantly, I hope you took time to appreciate and love yourself, because no one can love you better than you! 💋 #PearlGonzalez #PG #UFC #Strawweight #Athlete #happyvalentinesday #MiliLife #USNavy #FighterGirl #FightLife #Love #LoveYours
#TBT To the day my #Sailor put his first set of #Anchors on and became a #Chief. The other handsome man is his amazing #Dad! Can't wait to see my #Love, it's been 5 weeks too long!! I was Killin it in my #Akira romper tho!LOL #Blessed #HeMakesMeBetter #IYAOYAS #AOC #Chief #PearlGonzalez #PG #Strawweight #Athlete #WMMA #MiliLife #USNavy #NavyWife #Military #USN #NavyChiefNavyPride #LoveYours #Love
#TBT To celebrating my life, my 4th pro victory, my family and my city!! With my bestie's and my Tia (Auntorage) on the left, having fun on The Chicago River! 👐🍾🚢 Miss you ladies! ♡ #Blessed #TheGoodLife #ImLivinIt #SimplePleasures #PearlGonzalez #PG #Strawweight #Athlete #WMMA #DreamBigDarling #Auntorage #Chicago #ChiGirl
MondayMotivation Learning to love yourself fully will be the hardest thing you will ever have to do in life. ..But it's so worth struggle, enjoying my journey. #LoveYours #SelfAcceptance #TheGoodLife #ImLivinIt #SimplePleasures #TheGrandCanyon #TrustTheProcess #DreamBigDarling #DreamsComeTrue #Fight4UrLife #PearlGonzalez #PG #Strawweight #115 #WMMA #MMA
#TBT To that one time.. I did a fight scene with the hit series Kingdom and got to meet their casting crew including @nickjonas!!! I'm pretty sure they are the coolest people ever and that is was by far my coolest experience yet!! Who's ready to see the next episode? Who's ready to see Alicia's next fight?? Tune in next Weds on the #AudienceChannel or #AmazomVideo!! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUR FIGHT!!!! #MendezVsGonzalez Who you got?!? #Kingdom #NavySt #NickJonas #PearlGonzalez #PG #MMA #WMMA #FF #NatalieMartinez #LatinasDoItBetter #Latina #Latinos #Fit #Healthy #LA #SD #SOCAL #Cali
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/pearlgonzalez
Powered by WordPress.com VIP