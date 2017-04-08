Pearl Gonzalez Already Creating A Stir Before Her Big UFC 210 Debut

Share this:

Pearl Gonzalez’s UFC debut came dangerously close to being called off Friday due to a reason you probably didn’t see coming — breast implants.

It appeared as though Gonzalez’s strawweight fight against Cynthia Calvillo at Saturday’s UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y., wouldn’t happen because the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t allow fighters to have breast implants, per MMAFighting.com. But the controversy came to an end later in the day, and Gonzalez will make her much-anticipated debut after all.

So, in anticipation of her big fight, we collected some photos from her Instagram account, which you can see in full here. Otherwise, you can get to know the 6-1 strawweight fighter a little more via her social media posts below.

Refueling and relaxing. Ready to earn my W tomorrow night!! #UFC210 #goaldigger #Goals #7-1 #PearlGonzalez #Pearl #pearlgirl A post shared by Pearl Gonzalez (@pearlgonzalez) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

A post shared by Pearl Gonzalez (@pearlgonzalez) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Needles for lunch, happy Sunday! Getting some much needed RnR! 😴 A post shared by Pearl Gonzalez (@pearlgonzalez) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/pearlgonzalez