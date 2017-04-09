Pearl Gonzalez Taunted By Cat Zingano’s Breast-Joke Tweets In UFC 210 Loss

Share this:

Pearl Gonzalez’s much-anticipated UFC debut almost didn’t happen because of her breast implants, but she got into the octagon with Cynthia Calvillo on Saturday night at UFC 210 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Calvillo defeated Gonzalez with a third-round submission to remain undefeated.

During and after the fight, another UFC fighter, Cat Zingano, decided to poke some fun at Gonzalez’s situation with some Twitter jokes centered around those infamous implants.

Calvillo needs to throw more teets…. I mean teeps! 🙊 @UFC — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 9, 2017

Pearl has got to do something big….if she's going to compete in this area(ola) of fighting. @UFC #boobpuns — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 9, 2017

I'm super imbreast with the bjj in this @ufc fight! #boobpuns — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) April 9, 2017

Talk about adding insult to injury.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images