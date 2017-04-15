Pedro Martinez Gives High Praise To Chris Sale After Two Starts With Red Sox

Share this:

Chris Sale has certainly lived up to the hype after his first two starts for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Sale is raising eyebrows with a 1.23 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and only two walks after 14 2/3 innings pitched in two starts in 2017.

Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez has even taken notice and is impressed with the Red Sox’s newest ace. Pedro see’s a lot of himself in Sale and gave him some high praise after what he’s seen so far.

To hear more of Pedro’s comments on Sale, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images