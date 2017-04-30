Penguins Fans Add Insult To Capitals’ Injury With This Ruthless Banner

Share this:

The Washington Capitals once again are coming up short in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And once again, they’re hearing about it.

The Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Capitals an embarrassing 6-2 loss on home ice Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in the teams’ second-round series. The large contingent of Penguins fans who made the trip to Verizon Center celebrated the victory on the steps of Washington’s National Portrait Gallery, and they also used the opportunity to brutally troll their Metropolitan Division rivals via a clever banner.

— Pens Knitting Lady (@PensKnittngLady) April 30, 2017

That’s quite the achievement, Washington.

Of course, this series is far from over, but the Capitals looked completely overmatched in Game 2. If they can’t turn things around, they’ll earn the dubious distinction of back-to-back second-round playoff exits despite earning the Presidents’ Cup cup for the Eastern Conference’s best regular-season record in each of the last two seasons.

The Caps never have won the Stanley Cup and have reached the Final just once since their founding in 1974.

On the bright side, we’d imagine the Indianapolis Colts would approve of Washington’s latest banner addition.

