Penguins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Stanley Cup playoffs have arrived and the first round features a bevy of exciting matchups.

One of those pits the Columbus Blue Jackets against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. The two clubs were among the top teams in the loaded Metropolitan Division, with Pittsburgh (111 points) claiming second place ahead of Columbus (108 points) by just a three-point margin.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets split their regular-season series, as each team posted two victories. Pittsburgh will have the luxury of owning home ice in the series, but it will have to do battle without veteran blueliner Kris Letang, who will miss the entirety of the postseason due to surgery for a herniated disk.

Still, Pens-Jackets should be one of the most highly contested first-round series, starting Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Blue Jackets online.

When: Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

