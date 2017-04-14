Penguins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

The Columbus Blue Jackets will have to figure things out quickly if they want to hang with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Blue Jackets fell into a 1-0 series hole against the Penguins on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-1 loss at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena. The Metropolitan Division foes are back at it Friday night, though, with Columbus hoping to win its first playoff game since 2014 and send the series to Ohio tied at 1-1.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Blue Jackets online.

When: Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images