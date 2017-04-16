Penguins Vs. Blue Jackets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins dominated the first two games of their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and now the action shifts to Nationwide Arena in Columbus for Game 3.

The Blue Jackets are desperate for a win because an 0-3 series deficit to the defending Stanley Cup champions is pretty much the worst possible position to be in.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Blue Jackets online.

When: Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images